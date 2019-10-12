All apartments in Welby
7124 Emerson Street

7124 Emerson Street, Welby, CO 80229

An historic property in the Old San Rafael Neighborhood - built in 1876 - this house possesses many unique qualities. It sits on an over-sized lot on a tree lined, QUIET, upscale street just blocks from City Center, Uptown hospital district - light rail, City Park, Denver Zoo, museums, shops and many of Denvers finest restaurants. Auraria Campus is a 2.5 mile bike or light rail ride across town, and Safeway is a block away, out of sight but extremely handy with its Starbucks and pharmacy. You can walk everywhere from this house , but if you prefer to ride a bike, you will find a Trek Mountain bike in the garage/studio for your use.

Behind the main house there is a separate, sun filled 2-car garage + art studio/workshop. It has a full size refrigerator, microwave, gas fireplace and all furnishings needed for the professional artist. You decide how much of this charming 700 square foot building you would like to use as a garage, and how much for your other interests.

The back yard is a truly magical oasis complete with a maintained fish pond, deck, patio and grapevine covered pergolas. A full, deep porch fronts the house, and a sprinkler system sustains mature gardens.

There is a gourmet kitchen with a 15 ft. ceiling, custom granite tile sink island with bar stool seating, all cherry cabinets, exposed brick, and stainless appliances. Interior classical columns divide the dining area and living room and define a graceful formal entry. The main floor has a sunny utility/mud room with washer and dryer, 2nd bath with exposed brick walls, and an office/library with wood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

