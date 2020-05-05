1801 East 73rd Avenue

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1593299.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,238 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an oversized detached 3 car garage, two reserved parking spots, and RV parking.



Surrounded by farmland and mature trees, enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, large porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rotella Park, North Side Park, and Prairie Gateway Open Space. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options such as Boyers Coffee, Boca Java, Anderson Family Steaks, and J.Moes Brewing Company. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.



Nearby schools include McElwain Elementary School, Assumption Catholic School, Welby Montessori, and Thornton High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



