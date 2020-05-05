All apartments in Welby
1801 East 73rd Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 PM

1801 East 73rd Avenue

1801 East 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 East 73rd Avenue, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1593299.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,238 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an oversized detached 3 car garage, two reserved parking spots, and RV parking.

Surrounded by farmland and mature trees, enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, large porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rotella Park, North Side Park, and Prairie Gateway Open Space. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options such as Boyers Coffee, Boca Java, Anderson Family Steaks, and J.Moes Brewing Company. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.

Nearby schools include McElwain Elementary School, Assumption Catholic School, Welby Montessori, and Thornton High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1593299.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have any available units?
1801 East 73rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have?
Some of 1801 East 73rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 East 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 East 73rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 East 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 East 73rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welby.
Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1801 East 73rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 East 73rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1801 East 73rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 East 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 East 73rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 East 73rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 East 73rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
