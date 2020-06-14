Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

62 Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
6500 Pinewood Dr #28
6500 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1992 sqft
Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
7201 N Hyperion Way
7201 North Hyperion Way, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2234 sqft
7201 N Hyperion Way Available 07/01/20 Parker Home in The Pinery!! - Wonderful Home becoming available for move in week of July 1st Home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms...
Results within 1 mile of The Pinery

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Castle Pines
22 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,422
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Metzler Ranch
5 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Castlewood Ranch
1 Unit Available
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1571 sqft
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
703 Reid Pl.
703 Reid Place, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1907 sqft
Modern, Bright, Upgraded townhome in beautiful Castle Rock. Stunning wood floors, New Carpeting, Stainless steel appliances, F/P, W/D, and master bath w/soaking tub.

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
11733 Crestop Way
11733 Crestop Way, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1950 sqft
This beautiful townhouse will be available for lease coming up on July 1st of this year. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has over 1,950 square feet of living space.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Founders Village
1 Unit Available
5763 Whitechapel St
5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of The Pinery
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,479
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in The Pinery, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Pinery renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

