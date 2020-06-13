Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

100 Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO with balcony

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
5034 Bur Oak Lane
5034 Bur Oak Lane, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
3000 sqft
Fantastic South Pinery 5-Car Garage! Near EquestrianCenter, Available June 7, 2020 - WELCOME HOME! This great home offers 4BD/3.5BTH in almost 3000 finished square feet of living space plus a huge, unfinished basement.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
6500 Pinewood Dr #28
6500 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1992 sqft
Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
7201 N Hyperion Way
7201 North Hyperion Way, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2234 sqft
7201 N Hyperion Way Available 07/01/20 Parker Home in The Pinery!! - Wonderful Home becoming available for move in week of July 1st Home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms...
Results within 1 mile of The Pinery

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Castle Pines
21 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Castle Pines
5 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,437
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18611 Stroh Rd Unit 5201
18611 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1474 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2-bed condo in Hunters Chase in Parker. This condo is spacious, quiet and has tall expansive ceilings. Natural light just floods into the home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
1528 Chimney Peak Drive
1528 Chimney Peak Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1470 sqft
Come tour this great home ideally located in Castle Rock! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of livable space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Young-American
1 Unit Available
2273 Beacham Dr
2273 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2214 sqft
Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scott Ranch
1 Unit Available
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in The Pinery, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for The Pinery renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

