Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

903 Grayspeak Dr

903 Grays Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

903 Grays Peak Dr, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story 3 bedrooms 3 baths 3348 sq ft (2125 finished + 1223 unfinished walkout bsmt) main floor study/ office 2 car garage in Rock Creek, Stain package, Living room & formal dining with high ceiling, family room with fireplace. Kitchen has Granite slab countertop & breakfast nook, deck with great view, flagstone patio. Quiet street. Within walking distance to Eldorado k-8, the community pool & trails. Minutes away from Boulder, Broomfield, Westminster and Denver. Conveniently located for grocery store, shopping & flatiron mall. ONLY small dog (up to 30 pounds) will be considered. NO Cat. MMJ is not allowed in the home. For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Grayspeak Dr have any available units?
903 Grayspeak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 903 Grayspeak Dr have?
Some of 903 Grayspeak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Grayspeak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Grayspeak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Grayspeak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Grayspeak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 903 Grayspeak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 Grayspeak Dr offers parking.
Does 903 Grayspeak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Grayspeak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Grayspeak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 903 Grayspeak Dr has a pool.
Does 903 Grayspeak Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Grayspeak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Grayspeak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Grayspeak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Grayspeak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 Grayspeak Dr has units with air conditioning.
