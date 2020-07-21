903 Grayspeak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two story 3 bedrooms 3 baths 3348 sq ft (2125 finished + 1223 unfinished walkout bsmt) main floor study/ office 2 car garage in Rock Creek, Stain package, Living room & formal dining with high ceiling, family room with fireplace. Kitchen has Granite slab countertop & breakfast nook, deck with great view, flagstone patio. Quiet street. Within walking distance to Eldorado k-8, the community pool & trails. Minutes away from Boulder, Broomfield, Westminster and Denver. Conveniently located for grocery store, shopping & flatiron mall. ONLY small dog (up to 30 pounds) will be considered. NO Cat. MMJ is not allowed in the home. For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.