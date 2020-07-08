618 Discovery Pkwy

Amenities

Brand New 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Row Home in Downtown Superior - Brand New Home in this fast developing and highly desirable Downtown Superior community. Light-filled open floor plan on the main level features 10' ceilings, elegant plank flooring, a large living room and a modern eat-in kitchen and island. Enjoy designer-curated kitchen finishes featuring grey cabinetry, white quartz counters, white bevelled subway-tiled backsplash, and sleek stainless Kitchen Aid appliances. Wonderful space to both relax and entertain.



Upstairs is a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet as well as two additional bedrooms that share a bathroom with dual sinks, convenient laundry room and a large loft that creates the perfect work-from-home office or flex space. Finished basement downstairs offers a large rec room and full bathroom. All the bathrooms are finished with high-end subway tile, sinks, and fixtures. Additional features include an oversized 2-car garage, covered front porch, and powder room on the main level.



This home is LEED Certified and Indoor airPLUS Qualified, meaning they are built from the ground up with health in mind. They are also built with cutting-edge efficiency features with Solar included and Net-Zero Ready certifications from the U.S. Department of Energy. Tenant pays electri03-c ONLY!



1-Yr Lease Preferred

Solar Home

Non-Smoking Residence

Small Dog Negotiable

No Cats

Ready for Immediate Possession



To set up a private showing call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583.

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.



