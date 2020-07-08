All apartments in Superior
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

618 Discovery Pkwy

618 Discovery Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

618 Discovery Pkwy, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
green community
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Row Home in Downtown Superior - Brand New Home in this fast developing and highly desirable Downtown Superior community. Light-filled open floor plan on the main level features 10' ceilings, elegant plank flooring, a large living room and a modern eat-in kitchen and island. Enjoy designer-curated kitchen finishes featuring grey cabinetry, white quartz counters, white bevelled subway-tiled backsplash, and sleek stainless Kitchen Aid appliances. Wonderful space to both relax and entertain.

Upstairs is a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet as well as two additional bedrooms that share a bathroom with dual sinks, convenient laundry room and a large loft that creates the perfect work-from-home office or flex space. Finished basement downstairs offers a large rec room and full bathroom. All the bathrooms are finished with high-end subway tile, sinks, and fixtures. Additional features include an oversized 2-car garage, covered front porch, and powder room on the main level.

This home is LEED Certified and Indoor airPLUS Qualified, meaning they are built from the ground up with health in mind. They are also built with cutting-edge efficiency features with Solar included and Net-Zero Ready certifications from the U.S. Department of Energy. Tenant pays electri03-c ONLY!

1-Yr Lease Preferred
Solar Home
Non-Smoking Residence
Small Dog Negotiable
No Cats
Ready for Immediate Possession

To set up a private showing call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583.
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5737515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

