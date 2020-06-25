All apartments in Superior
2757 Tierra Ridge Court
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2757 Tierra Ridge Court

2757 Tierra Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2757 Tierra Ridge Court, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Superior Rowhouse For Lease! Rarely Available! - Built in 2018, this stunning Superior Rowhouse has all the Luxury of single family living and none of the maintenance! Open concept living with lots of light and space for outdoor entertaining. Custom built gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, grand kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, 8 foot pantry doors and organized pantry closet! This home shines with it's high ceilings, private balcony, hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. There is also a large office on the main level. This beauty has three levels of living and three bedrooms including a Master Suite with a Master Bathroom and well deserved Master Walk-in closet! Full size Washer/Dryer and utility room with sink. Lower level has a Great room for recreation and french doors that open onto a patio facing the beautiful green and paths! Walk to the most stunning views of the Flatirons! These iconic homes are newly built and all one of a kind. Be the first to lease this incredible home while you stay in Superior!

Tenant pays all utilities. Lease length, One Year. Pets negotiable. Attached Two Car Garage. HOA takes care of all outdoor maintenance including lawns and snow removal. This home is located in Superior near Louisville, Boulder, and Broomfield. Close to walking trails, shopping centers, Whole Foods, restaurants and Historic Old Town Louisville.

(RLNE4864148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

