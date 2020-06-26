All apartments in Superior
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2755 Tierra Ridge Court

2755 Tierra Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Tierra Ridge Court, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BED/3 BATH Huge Superior Townhouse, Available Now! - This absolutely stunning, spacious townhome will blow you away!

Main floor living! This home features high-end finishes throughout, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and additional recessed lighting. The wonderful kitchen has high-end Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen island has counter seating and opens up to a bright living room with a gorgeous 3 sided Quartzite gas fireplace which is visible from all main floor living areas.

The lovely master bedroom has mountain views, its own deck, and ensuite bathroom with heated floors. A great study (or potential nursery), another full bathroom, laundry room with storage and washer/dryer hookups, and outside dining deck complete the main floor.

Downstairs is a very open second living space with walkout access and lower level patio, a wet bar, the additional two bedrooms and bathroom along with the great gym/workout studio complete with floor to ceiling mirrors, sound absorbing panels, and cushioned rubber flooring.

This home features lots of storage throughout and an attached 2 car garage. The spacious front courtyard is perfect for enjoying the beautiful Colorado summer evenings. Ideally located in Superior, delight in quiet neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. Just a short walk or bike ride down the multi-use path to the nearby open space.

Sorry, no pets of any kind.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 and schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have any available units?
2755 Tierra Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have?
Some of 2755 Tierra Ridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Tierra Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Tierra Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Tierra Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 Tierra Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2755 Tierra Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
