2755 Tierra Ridge Court

Stunning 3 BED/3 BATH Huge Superior Townhouse, Available Now! - This absolutely stunning, spacious townhome will blow you away!



Main floor living! This home features high-end finishes throughout, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and additional recessed lighting. The wonderful kitchen has high-end Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen island has counter seating and opens up to a bright living room with a gorgeous 3 sided Quartzite gas fireplace which is visible from all main floor living areas.



The lovely master bedroom has mountain views, its own deck, and ensuite bathroom with heated floors. A great study (or potential nursery), another full bathroom, laundry room with storage and washer/dryer hookups, and outside dining deck complete the main floor.



Downstairs is a very open second living space with walkout access and lower level patio, a wet bar, the additional two bedrooms and bathroom along with the great gym/workout studio complete with floor to ceiling mirrors, sound absorbing panels, and cushioned rubber flooring.



This home features lots of storage throughout and an attached 2 car garage. The spacious front courtyard is perfect for enjoying the beautiful Colorado summer evenings. Ideally located in Superior, delight in quiet neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. Just a short walk or bike ride down the multi-use path to the nearby open space.



Sorry, no pets of any kind.



Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 and schedule a showing today!



