Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:24 AM

2585 Clayton Circle

2585 Clayton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2585 Clayton Circle, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
COMING JULY 2020! Take a walk through with our video tour, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SX1tcKZPbqwWD4Yj_MK79mNJVjvdmSpg/view?usp=sharing
Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Rock Creek 2 story home in desirable location! This home has an open concept floor plan with lots of windows making it light and bright! You will enter to not only your formal living room which is open to formal dining but just to the other side of your open staircase is your family room with built in bookshelves and gas fireplace for relaxing this area opens to a breakfast nook & beautiful white kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, pantry, island and all stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwoods. Outside your sliding doors is a beautiful oversized deck large enough for entertaining and fabulous views of trails and open space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom, with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet, there are also 3 more bedrooms on the upper level with a large hall bathroom with double sinks and towel closet. One bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with private bathroom near the laundry room where washer and dryer are included. Downstairs you will find a spacious and welcoming walkout basement with a secondary family room, tile floors and a gas fireplace and wet bar, there are 2 bonus rooms in the basement for an office, den or study. Another large concrete entertaining space on this level and open to the flower and garden beds in the backyard. Lots of built in cabinetry and storage in the garage as well as a sink. Convenient to bike trails, community park, elementary school, swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball filed, playgrounds and more within walking distance. Superior has much to offer being convenient to Flatirons shopping center and Boulder. and the Rock Creek subdivision which includes a community pool, trash & sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities and small dog (30lbs or under) negotiable with $30/month pet rent. Contact us about virtual tour coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 Clayton Circle have any available units?
2585 Clayton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2585 Clayton Circle have?
Some of 2585 Clayton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 Clayton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2585 Clayton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 Clayton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2585 Clayton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2585 Clayton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2585 Clayton Circle offers parking.
Does 2585 Clayton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2585 Clayton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 Clayton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2585 Clayton Circle has a pool.
Does 2585 Clayton Circle have accessible units?
No, 2585 Clayton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 Clayton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2585 Clayton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2585 Clayton Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2585 Clayton Circle has units with air conditioning.
