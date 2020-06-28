2585 Clayton Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

COMING JULY 2020! Take a walk through with our video tour, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SX1tcKZPbqwWD4Yj_MK79mNJVjvdmSpg/view?usp=sharing

Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Rock Creek 2 story home in desirable location! This home has an open concept floor plan with lots of windows making it light and bright! You will enter to not only your formal living room which is open to formal dining but just to the other side of your open staircase is your family room with built in bookshelves and gas fireplace for relaxing this area opens to a breakfast nook & beautiful white kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, pantry, island and all stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwoods. Outside your sliding doors is a beautiful oversized deck large enough for entertaining and fabulous views of trails and open space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom, with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet, there are also 3 more bedrooms on the upper level with a large hall bathroom with double sinks and towel closet. One bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with private bathroom near the laundry room where washer and dryer are included. Downstairs you will find a spacious and welcoming walkout basement with a secondary family room, tile floors and a gas fireplace and wet bar, there are 2 bonus rooms in the basement for an office, den or study. Another large concrete entertaining space on this level and open to the flower and garden beds in the backyard. Lots of built in cabinetry and storage in the garage as well as a sink. Convenient to bike trails, community park, elementary school, swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball filed, playgrounds and more within walking distance. Superior has much to offer being convenient to Flatirons shopping center and Boulder. and the Rock Creek subdivision which includes a community pool, trash & sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities and small dog (30lbs or under) negotiable with $30/month pet rent. Contact us about virtual tour coming soon!