All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 2505 Andrew Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
2505 Andrew Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2505 Andrew Dr

2505 Andrew Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2505 Andrew Drive, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desired 2 Story In Rock Creek w/ 5 BR/4 BA. - Desired 2 Story Home in Rock Creek w/ 5 BR/4 BA and 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan and backs to open space. Upstairs features Master Bedroom with Master Bath, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Main floor has Formal Living Room/Dining Room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile floor, open to family room with gas fireplace. Walkout Basement is finished with full bath, bedroom, and an additional family room. There is storage in basement as well as in shed located on property. Minutes to Flatirons Mall, Hwy 36, Boulder, Foothills, and Restaurants. NO Pets! Call Today won't Last Long. Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management 303-579-2667.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4159615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Andrew Dr have any available units?
2505 Andrew Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2505 Andrew Dr have?
Some of 2505 Andrew Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Andrew Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Andrew Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Andrew Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Andrew Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 2505 Andrew Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Andrew Dr offers parking.
Does 2505 Andrew Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Andrew Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Andrew Dr have a pool?
No, 2505 Andrew Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Andrew Dr have accessible units?
No, 2505 Andrew Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Andrew Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Andrew Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Andrew Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Andrew Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSuperior 2 Bedroom Apartments
Superior 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSuperior Apartments with Gyms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Applewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, COErie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College