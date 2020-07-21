2505 Andrew Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desired 2 Story In Rock Creek w/ 5 BR/4 BA. - Desired 2 Story Home in Rock Creek w/ 5 BR/4 BA and 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan and backs to open space. Upstairs features Master Bedroom with Master Bath, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Main floor has Formal Living Room/Dining Room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile floor, open to family room with gas fireplace. Walkout Basement is finished with full bath, bedroom, and an additional family room. There is storage in basement as well as in shed located on property. Minutes to Flatirons Mall, Hwy 36, Boulder, Foothills, and Restaurants. NO Pets! Call Today won't Last Long. Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management 303-579-2667.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4159615)