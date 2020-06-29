Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse community garden parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

2060 Shamrock Drive Available 10/27/19 BEAUTIFUL 1 BED/1 BATH IN SADDLE BROOKE - This elegant condo sits nestled amongst the expansive outdoors and far-reaching views. Classy upgrades and well-designed touches. Whether you enjoy cooking in an upgraded kitchen or crafting in a well-organized garage, you will find your calling in this space. With all new, state-of-the-art carpeting, built-in storage, and a luxury, oversized bathtub - this condo has all the elements that make a home! Pets negotiable.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE2332730)