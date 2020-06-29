All apartments in Superior
2060 Shamrock Drive

2060 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
2060 Shamrock Drive Available 10/27/19 BEAUTIFUL 1 BED/1 BATH IN SADDLE BROOKE - This elegant condo sits nestled amongst the expansive outdoors and far-reaching views. Classy upgrades and well-designed touches. Whether you enjoy cooking in an upgraded kitchen or crafting in a well-organized garage, you will find your calling in this space. With all new, state-of-the-art carpeting, built-in storage, and a luxury, oversized bathtub - this condo has all the elements that make a home! Pets negotiable.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE2332730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
2060 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2060 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 2060 Shamrock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Shamrock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Shamrock Drive offers parking.
Does 2060 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Shamrock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Shamrock Drive has a pool.
Does 2060 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2060 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 Shamrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2060 Shamrock Drive has units with air conditioning.
