Superior, CO
1967 Piper Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1967 Piper Street

1967 Piper Street · No Longer Available
Superior
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

1967 Piper Street, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7aab0d3034 ---- Wonderfully kept, two story condo with a mountain view! Great upgrades throughout; canned lighting, beautiful tile and high quality carpet. Private deck off of the living room, and a one car garage. Beautiful private pool with state of the art workout out facility in a gorgeous clubhouse for your personal use! Located in a gated community in a perfect location between Boulder and Denver. Just a few miles away from the Broomfield Interlocken buisness park and Flatirons mall. Close to a huge open space with a dog park, tons of trails, shopping, and restaurants. This is a must see! Pets considered. No smoking. Please call Heather to discuss the details at All County Boulder Property Management 720-428-2100 or email hgrant@allcountyboulder.com. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com WE ARE HOLDING A SHOWING THIS WEDNESDAY. PLEASE MEET AT THE FRONT GATE BY THE CLUBHOUSE AT 2:00 SHARP AND WE WILL ALL DRIVE IN TOGETHER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Piper Street have any available units?
1967 Piper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1967 Piper Street have?
Some of 1967 Piper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Piper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Piper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Piper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1967 Piper Street is pet friendly.
Does 1967 Piper Street offer parking?
Yes, 1967 Piper Street offers parking.
Does 1967 Piper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 Piper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Piper Street have a pool?
Yes, 1967 Piper Street has a pool.
Does 1967 Piper Street have accessible units?
No, 1967 Piper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Piper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 Piper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1967 Piper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1967 Piper Street does not have units with air conditioning.

