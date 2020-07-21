All apartments in Superior
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM

1650 Egret Way

1650 Egret Way · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Egret Way, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Move-in ready now!

Gated Community in Superior: 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Town House In A Quiet Setting With Mountain Views Throughout The Community!Saddlebrooke is an upscale condominium community located in the Rock Creek subdivision of Superior, Colorado. Situated conveniently between Boulder and Denver on the US 36 corridors, close to shopping, Flatirons Mall, Costco, restaurants, and many fabulous outdoor activities. Close to a dog park and children’s playground. Clubhouse with fitness gym and business center and a beautiful pool with tub and fountains. Volleyball court and community gardens.2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with attached Garage and 2 additional parking spaces. Nice Covered Deck and Gas Fireplace. Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet. Jetted tub in this 5pc master bathroom. Large 2nd bedroom. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, including a built-in microwave and island for extra counter space and storage. Full-size washer and dryer included. Ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Plenty of sunshine in the living room and balcony from the beautiful sunrise.Pets - 1 Pet under 30lbsCooling Type - A/CUtilities included - Tenant Pays AllLaundry - W/DFireplace - YesParking - 1 Car GarageBasement - NoneSchool District - BoulderPlease verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

