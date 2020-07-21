1650 Egret Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Move-in ready now!



Gated Community in Superior: 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Town House In A Quiet Setting With Mountain Views Throughout The Community!Saddlebrooke is an upscale condominium community located in the Rock Creek subdivision of Superior, Colorado. Situated conveniently between Boulder and Denver on the US 36 corridors, close to shopping, Flatirons Mall, Costco, restaurants, and many fabulous outdoor activities. Close to a dog park and children’s playground. Clubhouse with fitness gym and business center and a beautiful pool with tub and fountains. Volleyball court and community gardens.2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with attached Garage and 2 additional parking spaces. Nice Covered Deck and Gas Fireplace. Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet. Jetted tub in this 5pc master bathroom. Large 2nd bedroom. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, including a built-in microwave and island for extra counter space and storage. Full-size washer and dryer included. Ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Plenty of sunshine in the living room and balcony from the beautiful sunrise.Pets - 1 Pet under 30lbsCooling Type - A/CUtilities included - Tenant Pays AllLaundry - W/DFireplace - YesParking - 1 Car GarageBasement - NoneSchool District - BoulderPlease verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.