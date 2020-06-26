Amenities

1023 Huron Peak Ave Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous 3 Bed, 3 Bath single family home in Superior - Available 8/1! - Breathtaking panoramic mountain views from this 3 bed, 3 bath home in Superior. Professionally landscaped and updated with open floor plan and new carpet. Includes great room, main floor office, and library. Terrific family room with gas fireplace adjacent to updated kitchen with granite peninsula and tile counters, hardwood floors and stainless appliances. Multilevel trex deck with shade pergola, large sandstone basement patio and a full walk-out basement. A solid, well maintained home near trails and Superior South pool. Dogs negotiable.. Please contact Fox Management Services at 720.583.4369 to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3316115)