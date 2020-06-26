All apartments in Superior
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1023 Huron Peak Ave

1023 Huron Peak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Huron Peak Avenue, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
1023 Huron Peak Ave Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous 3 Bed, 3 Bath single family home in Superior - Available 8/1! - Breathtaking panoramic mountain views from this 3 bed, 3 bath home in Superior. Professionally landscaped and updated with open floor plan and new carpet. Includes great room, main floor office, and library. Terrific family room with gas fireplace adjacent to updated kitchen with granite peninsula and tile counters, hardwood floors and stainless appliances. Multilevel trex deck with shade pergola, large sandstone basement patio and a full walk-out basement. A solid, well maintained home near trails and Superior South pool. Dogs negotiable.. Please contact Fox Management Services at 720.583.4369 to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3316115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have any available units?
1023 Huron Peak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have?
Some of 1023 Huron Peak Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Huron Peak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Huron Peak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Huron Peak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Huron Peak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave offer parking?
No, 1023 Huron Peak Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Huron Peak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1023 Huron Peak Ave has a pool.
Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have accessible units?
No, 1023 Huron Peak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Huron Peak Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Huron Peak Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 Huron Peak Ave has units with air conditioning.
