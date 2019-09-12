All apartments in Stonegate
9479 Ashbury Circle

Location

9479 Ashbury Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Stonegate will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer included, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the full access to the Stonegate Community Center pool, hot tub, fitness center, or sporting facilities. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9479 Ashbury Circle have any available units?
9479 Ashbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9479 Ashbury Circle have?
Some of 9479 Ashbury Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9479 Ashbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9479 Ashbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9479 Ashbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9479 Ashbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 9479 Ashbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9479 Ashbury Circle offers parking.
Does 9479 Ashbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9479 Ashbury Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9479 Ashbury Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9479 Ashbury Circle has a pool.
Does 9479 Ashbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 9479 Ashbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9479 Ashbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9479 Ashbury Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9479 Ashbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9479 Ashbury Circle has units with air conditioning.
