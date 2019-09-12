9479 Ashbury Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Stonegate will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer included, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the full access to the Stonegate Community Center pool, hot tub, fitness center, or sporting facilities. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



