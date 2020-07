Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9458 Ashbury Circle, Unit 101 Available 03/02/19 Adorable 2 Bed Condo in Stonegate - Don't miss this beautiful 2 Bed Condo/1 Bath in the Stonegate community

Ground Unit with situated on the interior near pool

Open floor plan

New Carpet, Washer/Dryer in unit

Patio & 1 Car Detached Garage

Small Dogs allowed

You will love coming home to updated condo!



*The home has been painted light grey throughout rather then the colors pictured.



(RLNE3387109)