9359 Amison Circle #103

Location

9359 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Parker, Colorado condo in Stonegate Village with 1 bedroom & 1 bath, 876 sft with 2 car garage. - Condo in Parker with 1 bedroom & 1 bath, 876 sft with 2 car garage. Ground floor. Gas fireplace, Central Air Conditioning, ceiling fans and forced air heat. Full size front load washer/dryer included. Small patio with storage closet. Water and trash included. Douglas Country School Dist. Access to pools, parks and tennis courts as well as those of Lincoln Park. No smoking and no pets.

NO SMOKING. Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in the premises including the garage if it has one.

Bonus Amenity Included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929010)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
