9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Excellent condo with upgrades galore! - You'd be proud to call this home! Excellent condo with upgrades galore! Gorgeous island kitchen with granite slab counters and stainless steel integrated sink, Maytag stainless steel appliances, maple cabs, w/pantry/under-cabinet lighting. Very open floorplan with large dining space and great room with electric fireplace, surround sound, and walks out to a covered deck. Bedrooms have custom paint and master has a luxurious bath with granite counters and tiled shower w/dual shower heads and large walk-in closet*Washer/dryer included*A/C*3 ceiling fans*Attached one-car garage!



The community also has a great pool with hot tub and outdoor fireplace that is just steps away.



Available Immediately. Security Deposit is one months rent. Minimum one year lease. Dogs are O.K. no cats.



Easiest way to set a showing is to text.



No Cats Allowed



