Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H

9318 Las Ramblas Court · No Longer Available
Location

9318 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Excellent condo with upgrades galore! - You'd be proud to call this home! Excellent condo with upgrades galore! Gorgeous island kitchen with granite slab counters and stainless steel integrated sink, Maytag stainless steel appliances, maple cabs, w/pantry/under-cabinet lighting. Very open floorplan with large dining space and great room with electric fireplace, surround sound, and walks out to a covered deck. Bedrooms have custom paint and master has a luxurious bath with granite counters and tiled shower w/dual shower heads and large walk-in closet*Washer/dryer included*A/C*3 ceiling fans*Attached one-car garage!

The community also has a great pool with hot tub and outdoor fireplace that is just steps away.

Available Immediately. Security Deposit is one months rent. Minimum one year lease. Dogs are O.K. no cats.

Easiest way to set a showing is to text.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5047120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have any available units?
9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have?
Some of 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H currently offering any rent specials?
9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H pet-friendly?
Yes, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H is pet friendly.
Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H offer parking?
Yes, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H offers parking.
Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have a pool?
Yes, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H has a pool.
Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have accessible units?
No, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have units with dishwashers?
No, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9318 Las Ramblas Court, # H has units with air conditioning.
