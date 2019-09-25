10356 Helsinki Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent 2 story home located in Sierra Ridge has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a total of 2397 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room and dining room, with additional space including a loft/office/study and a great room. The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage, an island, granite countertops and is complete with all brand new stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This wonderful home has an unfinished basement, great for extra storage, a 3 car attached garage. Amenities for this property include air conditioning, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and washer and dryer hookups.



Outside, you can enjoy Colorado weather from the deck with a fenced yard, with a sprinkler system, garden! Travel is easy with quick access to highways, shopping centers, walking/biking trails and parks. Short drive to Challenger Regional Park, Southlands Mall, Park Meadows Mall, E-470, and a 20 minute drive to DIA!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.