Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

10356 Helsinki Street

10356 Helsinki Street · No Longer Available
Location

10356 Helsinki Street, Stonegate, CO 80134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent 2 story home located in Sierra Ridge has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a total of 2397 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room and dining room, with additional space including a loft/office/study and a great room. The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage, an island, granite countertops and is complete with all brand new stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This wonderful home has an unfinished basement, great for extra storage, a 3 car attached garage. Amenities for this property include air conditioning, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and washer and dryer hookups.

Outside, you can enjoy Colorado weather from the deck with a fenced yard, with a sprinkler system, garden! Travel is easy with quick access to highways, shopping centers, walking/biking trails and parks. Short drive to Challenger Regional Park, Southlands Mall, Park Meadows Mall, E-470, and a 20 minute drive to DIA!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10356 Helsinki Street have any available units?
10356 Helsinki Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 10356 Helsinki Street have?
Some of 10356 Helsinki Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10356 Helsinki Street currently offering any rent specials?
10356 Helsinki Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10356 Helsinki Street pet-friendly?
No, 10356 Helsinki Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 10356 Helsinki Street offer parking?
Yes, 10356 Helsinki Street offers parking.
Does 10356 Helsinki Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10356 Helsinki Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10356 Helsinki Street have a pool?
No, 10356 Helsinki Street does not have a pool.
Does 10356 Helsinki Street have accessible units?
No, 10356 Helsinki Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10356 Helsinki Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10356 Helsinki Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10356 Helsinki Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10356 Helsinki Street has units with air conditioning.
