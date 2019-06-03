8325 Acoma St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Denver! - Large single-family home for rent in Denver! This 4 bed 2 bath spacious home has a large fully fenced backyard, 1 car detached garage, large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, two living room areas, a full basement with washer/dryer hookups and new paint throughout. Quick access to HWY I-25 and restaurants and shopping.



Move in Ready Now!



Pets OK - Non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 (covers up to 2 pets)



Rent is $2,100/month

Security Deposit is an additional $2,100.00



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping



For questions or to schedule a showing please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or fill out an online rental application at www.ashdonpm.com thank you!



(RLNE4930698)