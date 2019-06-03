All apartments in Sherrelwood
Sherrelwood, CO
8325 Acoma St.
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:15 AM

8325 Acoma St.

8325 Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

8325 Acoma Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Denver! - Large single-family home for rent in Denver! This 4 bed 2 bath spacious home has a large fully fenced backyard, 1 car detached garage, large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, two living room areas, a full basement with washer/dryer hookups and new paint throughout. Quick access to HWY I-25 and restaurants and shopping.

Move in Ready Now!

Pets OK - Non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 (covers up to 2 pets)

Rent is $2,100/month
Security Deposit is an additional $2,100.00

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping

For questions or to schedule a showing please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or fill out an online rental application at www.ashdonpm.com thank you!

(RLNE4930698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 Acoma St. have any available units?
8325 Acoma St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 8325 Acoma St. have?
Some of 8325 Acoma St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 Acoma St. currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Acoma St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Acoma St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8325 Acoma St. is pet friendly.
Does 8325 Acoma St. offer parking?
Yes, 8325 Acoma St. offers parking.
Does 8325 Acoma St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 Acoma St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Acoma St. have a pool?
No, 8325 Acoma St. does not have a pool.
Does 8325 Acoma St. have accessible units?
No, 8325 Acoma St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Acoma St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 Acoma St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 Acoma St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 Acoma St. does not have units with air conditioning.
