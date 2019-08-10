8300 Zuni St #219

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR/1BA Condo Available Now - This 2br/1ba Condo features a open kitchen and spacious living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace and is conveniently located within close proximity to an elementary; middle and high school AND with easy access to major highways and variety of stores; restaurants and entertainment centers. Landlord is ok with splitting the security deposit into four equal payments for qualified renter.



Call 303-722-4900 Ext.2 to schedule a showing as this one won't last.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParkSideRm.com. All other sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at ParkSideRM,com.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income at three times the rent; no evictions.



Section 8 Accepted.



No smoking inside.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE4976798)