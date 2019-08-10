All apartments in Sherrelwood
8300 Zuni St #219

8300 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Zuni Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/1BA Condo Available Now - This 2br/1ba Condo features a open kitchen and spacious living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace and is conveniently located within close proximity to an elementary; middle and high school AND with easy access to major highways and variety of stores; restaurants and entertainment centers. Landlord is ok with splitting the security deposit into four equal payments for qualified renter.

Call 303-722-4900 Ext.2 to schedule a showing as this one won't last.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParkSideRm.com. All other sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at ParkSideRM,com.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income at three times the rent; no evictions.

Section 8 Accepted.

No smoking inside.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE4976798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Zuni St #219 have any available units?
8300 Zuni St #219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
Is 8300 Zuni St #219 currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Zuni St #219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Zuni St #219 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Zuni St #219 is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Zuni St #219 offer parking?
No, 8300 Zuni St #219 does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Zuni St #219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Zuni St #219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Zuni St #219 have a pool?
No, 8300 Zuni St #219 does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Zuni St #219 have accessible units?
No, 8300 Zuni St #219 does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Zuni St #219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Zuni St #219 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Zuni St #219 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Zuni St #219 does not have units with air conditioning.
