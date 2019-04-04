7850 Greenwood Boulevard

Amenities

**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT: water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, cable, and wifi.**



This lovely Basement Apartment home in Sherrelwood will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all a fridge, pantry, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove. Other great features of this home include a shared washer and dryer in unit and smoke alarms. Parking for this property is one reserved parking spot and street Parking



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Sherrelwood Park. Also nearby are Water World, Downtown Denver, Northglenn Marketplace, Thornton Park-n-Ride, Walmart, Costco, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Highway 270, Highway 76 and the Boulder Turnpike.



Sorry, no pets allowed



