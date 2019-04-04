All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 7850 Greenwood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
7850 Greenwood Boulevard
Last updated April 4 2019 at 3:54 PM

7850 Greenwood Boulevard

7850 Greenwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7850 Greenwood Boulevard, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT: water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, cable, and wifi.**

This lovely Basement Apartment home in Sherrelwood will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all a fridge, pantry, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove. Other great features of this home include a shared washer and dryer in unit and smoke alarms. Parking for this property is one reserved parking spot and street Parking

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Sherrelwood Park. Also nearby are Water World, Downtown Denver, Northglenn Marketplace, Thornton Park-n-Ride, Walmart, Costco, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Highway 270, Highway 76 and the Boulder Turnpike.

Sorry, no pets allowed

**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT: water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, cable, and wifi.**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have any available units?
7850 Greenwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7850 Greenwood Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7850 Greenwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7850 Greenwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7850 Greenwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherrelwood.
Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7850 Greenwood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7850 Greenwood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COBerkley, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, CO
Edgewater, COLafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College