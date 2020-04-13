7830 Mona Court

Amenities

Come tour this awesome home located in the Sherrelwood neighborhood of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a finished basement and a spacious backyard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light. The kitchen contains all the major appliances, tile flooring, and many cabinets for storage. Two of the bedrooms and a full bath are on the main level, while the third bedroom and second bathroom are located in the newly renovated basement. The basement is spacious and also includes a second living space and a private office space. Enjoy the convenience of in-home laundry with a washer and dryer located in the basement. The backyard is fully enclosed with a new fence, and features a shed that tenants can use for storage. You will love the location of this home as it sits minutes away from Sherrelwood Park, Water World, Starbucks, Santiago’s, and many other shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Highway 36th, I-25, and Highway 287. Do not miss out on this opportunity!



Pets - Dogs OK, No Cats

Section 8 - Yes

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Parking - Driveway for 4 cars



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 14th!!



