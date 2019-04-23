7762 Zuni St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming Denver Duplex - 2 bd, 1 ba, 980 Sq. Ft. | Now!



Spacious 2 bedroom with Open kitchen/living room.



This garden level unit has a large, private back yard and attached one car garage!



The Laundry in Unit makes chores easy and the location can't be beat.



Call or text Chrsitelle to schedule a showing today! @720-569-0953 or email @ christelle.ford@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group



This adorable home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 36, Downtown Denver, Westminster and the Boulder corridor.

Rare attached one car garage with private entrance and additional off street parking! Large, fenced back yard with mature trees and room to roam.



Washer/dryer in unit! All utilities (accept cable/internet) are included in the rent.



Newer carpet and paint. New egress windows for lots of natural light.

Pets are negotiable.



To qualify: Prove income of 3 times the rent per month. No felonies, no evictions please. Application fee is $35 per person over 18. Deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit.

Rental Terms

Rent: $1250

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1,250

Available May 1st



