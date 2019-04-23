All apartments in Sherrelwood
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

7762 Zuni St.

7762 Zuni Street
Location

7762 Zuni Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Charming Denver Duplex - 2 bd, 1 ba, 980 Sq. Ft. | Now!

Spacious 2 bedroom with Open kitchen/living room.

This garden level unit has a large, private back yard and attached one car garage!

The Laundry in Unit makes chores easy and the location can't be beat.

Call or text Chrsitelle to schedule a showing today! @720-569-0953 or email @ christelle.ford@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group

This adorable home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 36, Downtown Denver, Westminster and the Boulder corridor.
Rare attached one car garage with private entrance and additional off street parking! Large, fenced back yard with mature trees and room to roam.

Washer/dryer in unit! All utilities (accept cable/internet) are included in the rent.

Newer carpet and paint. New egress windows for lots of natural light.
Pets are negotiable.

To qualify: Prove income of 3 times the rent per month. No felonies, no evictions please. Application fee is $35 per person over 18. Deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit.
Rental Terms
Rent: $1250
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,250
Available May 1st

(RLNE4845608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

