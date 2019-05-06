All apartments in Sherrelwood
500 Del Norte St
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:40 PM

500 Del Norte St

500 Del Norte Street · No Longer Available
500 Del Norte Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Denver! * Beautiful new vinyl plank floors and new carpet in bedrooms * Freshly painted with two-tone colors * New white kitchen cabinets with beautiful bright backsplash * All stainless steel appliances * Updated bathroom vanity and light fixture * New white blinds throughout * Great covered back porch to enjoy the views of Downtown Denver and the mountains. * Large fenced in backyard with extra storage sheds. * Newly poured large driveway and front paths. * Front yard is xeriscaped with rock, so low maintenance. * Pet friendly * Great location with easy access to Hwy-36 and I-25 * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 500 Del Norte St have any available units?
500 Del Norte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 500 Del Norte St have?
Some of 500 Del Norte St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Del Norte St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Del Norte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Del Norte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Del Norte St is pet friendly.
Does 500 Del Norte St offer parking?
No, 500 Del Norte St does not offer parking.
Does 500 Del Norte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Del Norte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Del Norte St have a pool?
No, 500 Del Norte St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Del Norte St have accessible units?
No, 500 Del Norte St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Del Norte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Del Norte St has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Del Norte St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Del Norte St does not have units with air conditioning.
