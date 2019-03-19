2081 W. 80th Ave.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Denver! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath single family home for rent in Denver. 2,200 square feet total, ranch with a basement, large backyard that is fully fenced with detached 2 car over-sized garage. Walking distance to park, granite countertops, and hardwood floors throughout make this property a must see!



No pets allowed at this time.



Rent is $2,145.00

Security Deposit is an additional $2,145.00



$150.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH MOVE IN BY FEBRUARY 28TH!



Move in Ready Now!



For questions or to fill out an online rental application please go to http://www.ashdonpm.com or contact Elizabeth at ewelmon@ashdonpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3247932)