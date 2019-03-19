All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 2081 W. 80th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
2081 W. 80th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2081 W. 80th Ave.

2081 West 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2081 West 80th Avenue, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Denver! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath single family home for rent in Denver. 2,200 square feet total, ranch with a basement, large backyard that is fully fenced with detached 2 car over-sized garage. Walking distance to park, granite countertops, and hardwood floors throughout make this property a must see!

No pets allowed at this time.

Rent is $2,145.00
Security Deposit is an additional $2,145.00

$150.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH MOVE IN BY FEBRUARY 28TH!

Move in Ready Now!

For questions or to fill out an online rental application please go to http://www.ashdonpm.com or contact Elizabeth at ewelmon@ashdonpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3247932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. have any available units?
2081 W. 80th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
Is 2081 W. 80th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2081 W. 80th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 W. 80th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2081 W. 80th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherrelwood.
Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2081 W. 80th Ave. offers parking.
Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 W. 80th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2081 W. 80th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2081 W. 80th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2081 W. 80th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 W. 80th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 W. 80th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COBerkley, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, CO
Edgewater, COLafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College