Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sheridan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
29 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,267
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Harvey Park South
12 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
3623 W Union Ave
3623 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1755 sqft
Open and Updated: This three bedroom, two and half bath has all the updates your looking for: new eco-friendly bamboo flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms, and newer washer/dryer.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harvey Park South
1 Unit Available
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
South Alameda
8 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Speer
13 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Platt Park
80 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,505
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1194 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southglenn
15 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Green Mountain
20 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Academy Park
27 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Platt Park
3 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Speer
3 Units Available
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,157
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to everything trendy in Denver: bars, restaurants, shopping and transportation. Luxurious interiors feature renovated units with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bike racks and reserved parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Speer
73 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Baker
1 Unit Available
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
725 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, on-site laundry and reserved parking. Enjoy the community grill. Building is smoke-free. Walking distance to the Mayan Theatre and other entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Westridge
14 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
University
22 Units Available
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,464
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
City Guide for Sheridan, CO

Although the TV show Legends takes place in Sheridan, Colorado, its creators didn't even know of the town's existence when they thought of the name. The science fiction Western aired from April through August in 1995, giving Sheridan a brief claim to fame.

Sheridan lies in Arapahoe County in the northeastern portion of the state. The small city tucks into 2.3 square miles on the southwestern edge of the Denver metropolitan area, with a population of roughly 5,700 residents. The town had humble beginnings in the late 1800s as a six-block town along the Santa Fe Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sheridan, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sheridan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

