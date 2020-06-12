/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM
232 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shaw Heights, CO
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8885 Meade St
8885 Meade Street, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
8885 Meade St Available 07/06/20 Two story newer home with yard - Open floor plan on the main level: living-dining-kitchen. There is a patio as you walk out of the dining area into the back yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8953 Mccoy Pl
8953 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
AVAIL 06/15 12 Month Lease Term 3BR/1BA home with gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinets. Tile and carpet flooring. Washer/Dryer hookups.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3630 West 90th Avenue
3630 West 90th Avenue, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Completely updated unit with brand new, floors, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and windows. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and the kitchen. Less than one block away from an elementary school. Available for section 8 rental.
Results within 1 mile of Shaw Heights
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Central Westminster
18 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
9400 Elm Court, # 667
9400 Elm Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1120 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option. Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.
Results within 5 miles of Shaw Heights
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Northeast Westminster
14 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Regis
13 Units Available
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
I-70 Corridor
40 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Lamar Heights
1 Unit Available
6945 Webster St
6945 Webster Street, Arvada, CO
Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10872 Northlgenn Drive
10872 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1615 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10411 Holland Street
10411 Holland Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO