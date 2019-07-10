8951 Mccoy Pl

Amenities
This charming and cozy three bedroom unit located in Westminster has all the updates and upgrades to live conveniently, luxuriously, and affordably.
Details:
3BR/1BA of Luxury
925 Square Feet
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counters
Custom Cabinetry
Plush Carpet Throughout
Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom
Washer Dryer Hook-ups
Window A/C and Gas Heat
BRAND NEW High Efficiency Double Pane Windows
Storage Unit Included
Ample Off-Street Parking
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, $60/month flat for Water/Sewer.
Sorry, NO PETS!
$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact listed.