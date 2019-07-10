8951 Mccoy Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

$200 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS



MOVE IN READY



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This charming and cozy three bedroom unit located in Westminster has all the updates and upgrades to live conveniently, luxuriously, and affordably.



Details:

3BR/1BA of Luxury

925 Square Feet

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counters

Custom Cabinetry

Plush Carpet Throughout

Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom

Washer Dryer Hook-ups

Window A/C and Gas Heat

BRAND NEW High Efficiency Double Pane Windows

Storage Unit Included

Ample Off-Street Parking



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, $60/month flat for Water/Sewer.



Sorry, NO PETS!



$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact listed.