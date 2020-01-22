All apartments in Shaw Heights
8731 Wagner Drive
8731 Wagner Drive

8731 Wagner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8731 Wagner Drive, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available now! This large 4 bedroom home is freshly painted with new carpet and ready to move in. Main level has 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, living room and full bathroom. Lower level has 2 non-conforming bedrooms, full bathroom, family room, laundry room and storage area. Huge, fenced-in backyard with mountain views. Easy access to US-36 and Sheridan Avenue with Westminster City Center, shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 Wagner Drive have any available units?
8731 Wagner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
Is 8731 Wagner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8731 Wagner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 Wagner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 Wagner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8731 Wagner Drive offer parking?
No, 8731 Wagner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8731 Wagner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 Wagner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 Wagner Drive have a pool?
No, 8731 Wagner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8731 Wagner Drive have accessible units?
No, 8731 Wagner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 Wagner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8731 Wagner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8731 Wagner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8731 Wagner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

