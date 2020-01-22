8731 Wagner Drive

Amenities

Available now! This large 4 bedroom home is freshly painted with new carpet and ready to move in. Main level has 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, living room and full bathroom. Lower level has 2 non-conforming bedrooms, full bathroom, family room, laundry room and storage area. Huge, fenced-in backyard with mountain views. Easy access to US-36 and Sheridan Avenue with Westminster City Center, shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.