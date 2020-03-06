8321 Mason Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage internet access

One story living with a finished basement. New carpet and vinyl wood floors. Spacious living room opens into eat-in kitchen. Also, on the main level you will find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is finished and offers a huge recreation room with a wood burning stove. There is also one other non-conforming bedroom in the basement that could be used as a home office or home gym as well as a 3/4 bathroom (no bathtub just shower). The large fenced back yard offers a covered patio. Two car detached garage. Close to dining, shopping and highway access. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com