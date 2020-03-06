All apartments in Shaw Heights
Shaw Heights, CO
8321 Mason Cir
8321 Mason Cir

8321 Mason Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Mason Circle, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
One story living with a finished basement. New carpet and vinyl wood floors. Spacious living room opens into eat-in kitchen. Also, on the main level you will find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is finished and offers a huge recreation room with a wood burning stove. There is also one other non-conforming bedroom in the basement that could be used as a home office or home gym as well as a 3/4 bathroom (no bathtub just shower). The large fenced back yard offers a covered patio. Two car detached garage. Close to dining, shopping and highway access. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Mason Cir have any available units?
8321 Mason Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8321 Mason Cir have?
Some of 8321 Mason Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Mason Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Mason Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Mason Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Mason Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaw Heights.
Does 8321 Mason Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Mason Cir offers parking.
Does 8321 Mason Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Mason Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Mason Cir have a pool?
No, 8321 Mason Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Mason Cir have accessible units?
No, 8321 Mason Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Mason Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Mason Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8321 Mason Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8321 Mason Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
