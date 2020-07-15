All apartments in Security-Widefield
82 Byron Pl

82 Byron Place · No Longer Available
Location

82 Byron Place, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Come in the front door and you are welcomed to an open floor plan. On the main level, is the living room, main bathroom, dining room, kitchen with snack bar, plus the master bedroom with a private bath. On the upper level there are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom and large closets. Downstairs is a semi-finished basement with a bathroom, laundry room plus hook ups, storage and plenty of area for an office and craft room. Fenced multi level backyard, with mature landscaping and a patio area. The home is very convenient to Military Bases, schools and shopping. We are taking applications and will schedule walk though after 7/6/2020. Move in after the 15th of July 2020. Rent $1450.00 a month. Security Deposit: $1,500 .No pets. Application Fee: $40 per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2943946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Byron Pl have any available units?
82 Byron Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 82 Byron Pl have?
Some of 82 Byron Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Byron Pl currently offering any rent specials?
82 Byron Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Byron Pl pet-friendly?
No, 82 Byron Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 82 Byron Pl offer parking?
Yes, 82 Byron Pl offers parking.
Does 82 Byron Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Byron Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Byron Pl have a pool?
No, 82 Byron Pl does not have a pool.
Does 82 Byron Pl have accessible units?
No, 82 Byron Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Byron Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Byron Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Byron Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Byron Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
