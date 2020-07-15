82 Byron Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Come in the front door and you are welcomed to an open floor plan. On the main level, is the living room, main bathroom, dining room, kitchen with snack bar, plus the master bedroom with a private bath. On the upper level there are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom and large closets. Downstairs is a semi-finished basement with a bathroom, laundry room plus hook ups, storage and plenty of area for an office and craft room. Fenced multi level backyard, with mature landscaping and a patio area. The home is very convenient to Military Bases, schools and shopping. We are taking applications and will schedule walk though after 7/6/2020. Move in after the 15th of July 2020. Rent $1450.00 a month. Security Deposit: $1,500 .No pets. Application Fee: $40 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2943946)