Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light. The updated kitchen features modern cabinets, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Walk-out to large deck and patio area in the huge, fenced backyard. Finished lower level offers two more bedrooms and remodeled bath with shower as well as a large, wood fireplace. Two car garage and RV parking are included!!