Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

5033 Durasno Drive

5033 Durasno Drive · (719) 257-7465
Location

5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Clearview Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors and newer paint! The main level also includes the kitchen, the dining room and a walk out to the spacious backyard! The lower level features the family room which has a cozy fireplace, the laundry area, a 3/4 bath and the 3rd bedroom!

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom, a full bath and a secondary bedroom! This home had a new roof placed in 2018 as well as a new furnace, new water heater, new sewer line, newer carpet and paint, all updated in 2018! In the huge backyard there is a dog run area as well as a shed with a doggy door, perfect for dog lovers! This gorgeous home isn’t going to last long! Come check it out today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Durasno Drive have any available units?
5033 Durasno Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5033 Durasno Drive have?
Some of 5033 Durasno Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Durasno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Durasno Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Durasno Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Durasno Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Durasno Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Durasno Drive does offer parking.
Does 5033 Durasno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Durasno Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Durasno Drive have a pool?
No, 5033 Durasno Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Durasno Drive have accessible units?
No, 5033 Durasno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Durasno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Durasno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 Durasno Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 Durasno Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
