5033 Durasno Drive

Amenities
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors and newer paint! The main level also includes the kitchen, the dining room and a walk out to the spacious backyard! The lower level features the family room which has a cozy fireplace, the laundry area, a 3/4 bath and the 3rd bedroom!
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom, a full bath and a secondary bedroom! This home had a new roof placed in 2018 as well as a new furnace, new water heater, new sewer line, newer carpet and paint, all updated in 2018! In the huge backyard there is a dog run area as well as a shed with a doggy door, perfect for dog lovers! This gorgeous home isn’t going to last long! Come check it out today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.