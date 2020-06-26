4940 Sebring Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This amazing rancher has it all! 4 Bed, 3 Bath in a lovely community! Wood floors throughout main level. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, and eat-in space! Formal Dining/Living Room combo w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and walk-out to large concrete patio. Awesome Master Suite! Huge Family Room! Backs Open Space! Gardening Area is ready to be planted next year! Blocks away from beautifully kept park! This home won't last long! Come see it today!!



Contact us to schedule a showing.