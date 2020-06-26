All apartments in Security-Widefield
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

4940 Sebring Drive

4940 Sebring Drive · (719) 257-7465
Location

4940 Sebring Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Clearview Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,030

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing rancher has it all! 4 Bed, 3 Bath in a lovely community! Wood floors throughout main level. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, and eat-in space! Formal Dining/Living Room combo w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and walk-out to large concrete patio. Awesome Master Suite! Huge Family Room! Backs Open Space! Gardening Area is ready to be planted next year! Blocks away from beautifully kept park! This home won't last long! Come see it today!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Sebring Drive have any available units?
4940 Sebring Drive has a unit available for $2,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4940 Sebring Drive have?
Some of 4940 Sebring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Sebring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Sebring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Sebring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4940 Sebring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4940 Sebring Drive offer parking?
No, 4940 Sebring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Sebring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 Sebring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Sebring Drive have a pool?
No, 4940 Sebring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Sebring Drive have accessible units?
No, 4940 Sebring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Sebring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4940 Sebring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 Sebring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 Sebring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
