4825 Spokane Way

Beautiful and spacious 5 bed 4 bath home. Features gleaming hardwood flooring, separate formal dining room, and open kitchen/family room. The kitchen offers ample counter and cabinet space with easy care laminate countertops, black appliances, and expansive breakfast bar. This home is light and bright with cathedral ceilings and sliding glass door to patio. The main-level Master Bedroom is a true retreat with 5 piece bathroom, oversized shower, and large soaking tub. Upper level features two bedrooms, full sized bathroom, and loft area perfect for office or study nook. The fully finished basement adds a large recreation room, two additional spacious bedrooms, and full sized bathroom. The large corner lot has expanded rear patio, large yard area, plus side yard finished with concrete sport court.

