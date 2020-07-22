All apartments in Security-Widefield
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4825 Spokane Way

4825 Spokane Way · (719) 466-4377
Location

4825 Spokane Way, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Available 08/20/20 Spacious Two Story Home - Property Id: 323179

Beautiful and spacious 5 bed 4 bath home. Features gleaming hardwood flooring, separate formal dining room, and open kitchen/family room. The kitchen offers ample counter and cabinet space with easy care laminate countertops, black appliances, and expansive breakfast bar. This home is light and bright with cathedral ceilings and sliding glass door to patio. The main-level Master Bedroom is a true retreat with 5 piece bathroom, oversized shower, and large soaking tub. Upper level features two bedrooms, full sized bathroom, and loft area perfect for office or study nook. The fully finished basement adds a large recreation room, two additional spacious bedrooms, and full sized bathroom. The large corner lot has expanded rear patio, large yard area, plus side yard finished with concrete sport court.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4825-spokane-way-colorado-springs-co/323179
Property Id 323179

(RLNE5969858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Spokane Way have any available units?
4825 Spokane Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4825 Spokane Way have?
Some of 4825 Spokane Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Spokane Way currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Spokane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Spokane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Spokane Way is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Spokane Way offer parking?
No, 4825 Spokane Way does not offer parking.
Does 4825 Spokane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Spokane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Spokane Way have a pool?
No, 4825 Spokane Way does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Spokane Way have accessible units?
No, 4825 Spokane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Spokane Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Spokane Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 Spokane Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 Spokane Way does not have units with air conditioning.
