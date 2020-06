Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Large Commercial Space - Property Id: 229965



Located near Pueblo's Historic Northside Neighborhood and on a highly trafficked street.



It has a large, open floor plan, new carpet, and two bathrooms. Zoned B-2. 100 amp electrical panel. Street parking in front and back.



Graduated rent negotiable so a new or expanding business can start slowly. Lease term minimum one year. $1600 deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229965

Property Id 229965



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588628)