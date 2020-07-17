1008 E ORMAN AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed by; Patti Baros 719-585-8738



Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean and ready to move in. Hardwood floors, fenced yard, Tenant to pay Gas, Electric, Water & Trash.

No Pets, No Smoking, No section 8 housing.

All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, And Drug Free. No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891081)