All apartments in Pueblo
Find more places like 1008 E ORMAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pueblo, CO
/
1008 E ORMAN AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1008 E ORMAN AVE

1008 East Orman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pueblo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1008 East Orman Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004
Bessemer

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed by; Patti Baros 719-585-8738

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean and ready to move in. Hardwood floors, fenced yard, Tenant to pay Gas, Electric, Water & Trash.
No Pets, No Smoking, No section 8 housing.
All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, And Drug Free. No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE have any available units?
1008 E ORMAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pueblo, CO.
Is 1008 E ORMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E ORMAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E ORMAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1008 E ORMAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1008 E ORMAN AVE offers parking.
Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 E ORMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 1008 E ORMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1008 E ORMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 E ORMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 E ORMAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 E ORMAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81008
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave
Pueblo, CO 81008

Similar Pages

Pueblo 2 BedroomsPueblo 3 Bedrooms
Pueblo Apartments with Garages
Pueblo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COFountain, COMonument, CO
Woodmoor, COGleneagle, COSecurity-Widefield, CO
Manitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hyde Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College