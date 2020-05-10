All apartments in Palmer Lake
Find more places like 835 Third Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmer Lake, CO
/
835 Third Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:11 PM

835 Third Street

835 3rd Street · (719) 641-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

835 3rd Street, Palmer Lake, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live the Colorado dream. Immaculate home w/ 4-5 beds, office, 3 full baths. Mountain views from every window. Kitchen w/gorgeous new tile floors, new stove, DD refrigerator. Counter bar. New carpet. Walkout lower level w/rec room, wet bar, office, bedroom & full bath. Washer & dryer. Master bedroom w/attached master bath. Large 2 car garage w/extra storage. Great southern mountain USAFA flyover views. Close to all amenities in Palmer Lake/Monument/Colorado Springs/Denver. Great D38 schools. Extra parking, RV/Boat etc. OK. Beautiful location within walking distance to the Pike National Forest. Fabulous Views from every window plus incredible privacy. Paradise for Biking or hiking right out your front door. Experience the beauty of Colorado this home has to offer, history, nature, art and great restaurants. Palmer Lake features a pristine lake for canoeing, kayaking & fishing. Surrounded by scenic and accessible mountains. Minutes from I-25 and located between Denver & Colorado Springs for an easy commute. Tri-Lakes center for the Arts featuring nationally recognized artists. The highly rated elementary school in town is part of award-winning D38 schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Third Street have any available units?
835 Third Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 835 Third Street have?
Some of 835 Third Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 Third Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 835 Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmer Lake.
Does 835 Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 835 Third Street does offer parking.
Does 835 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Third Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Third Street have a pool?
No, 835 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 835 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Third Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 835 Third Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COMonument, COWoodmoor, COGleneagle, COManitou Springs, COCimarron Hills, COCastle Pines, CO
The Pinery, COStratmoor, COSecurity-Widefield, COFountain, COStonegate, COMeridian, CODove Valley, COColumbine, COKen Caryl, COCherry Creek, CODakota Ridge, COSheridan, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity