835 Third Street

Live the Colorado dream. Immaculate home w/ 4-5 beds, office, 3 full baths. Mountain views from every window. Kitchen w/gorgeous new tile floors, new stove, DD refrigerator. Counter bar. New carpet. Walkout lower level w/rec room, wet bar, office, bedroom & full bath. Washer & dryer. Master bedroom w/attached master bath. Large 2 car garage w/extra storage. Great southern mountain USAFA flyover views. Close to all amenities in Palmer Lake/Monument/Colorado Springs/Denver. Great D38 schools. Extra parking, RV/Boat etc. OK. Beautiful location within walking distance to the Pike National Forest. Fabulous Views from every window plus incredible privacy. Paradise for Biking or hiking right out your front door. Experience the beauty of Colorado this home has to offer, history, nature, art and great restaurants. Palmer Lake features a pristine lake for canoeing, kayaking & fishing. Surrounded by scenic and accessible mountains. Minutes from I-25 and located between Denver & Colorado Springs for an easy commute. Tri-Lakes center for the Arts featuring nationally recognized artists. The highly rated elementary school in town is part of award-winning D38 schools.