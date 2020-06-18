6927 Totara Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage volleyball court

Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage. Low maintenance, private yard, home backs to open space with access to path, volleyball court and park. Walking distance to Niwot Loop Trails and down town Niwot - great Farmer's Market's this summer!



Easy access to highway 119 to Longmont or Boulder.



Rent $1750/month plus all utilities. Deposit $2000.

Small dog considered. No cats.



Image of Photo ID required to be on file with office for all showings. Please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com for more information and application requirements. For showings contact Sarah at Sarah@dakotamgmt.com or 7two0-448-5032.



Paid and complete applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.



Window A/C units, Washer and Dryer working but owner will not fix/maintain. No Smoking. No growing.