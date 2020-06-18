All apartments in Niwot
6927 Totara Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

6927 Totara Pl

6927 Totara Place · (720) 448-5032
Location

6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
volleyball court
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage. Low maintenance, private yard, home backs to open space with access to path, volleyball court and park. Walking distance to Niwot Loop Trails and down town Niwot - great Farmer's Market's this summer!

Easy access to highway 119 to Longmont or Boulder.

Rent $1750/month plus all utilities. Deposit $2000.
Small dog considered. No cats.

Image of Photo ID required to be on file with office for all showings. Please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com for more information and application requirements. For showings contact Sarah at Sarah@dakotamgmt.com or 7two0-448-5032.

Paid and complete applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.

Window A/C units, Washer and Dryer working but owner will not fix/maintain. No Smoking. No growing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Totara Pl have any available units?
6927 Totara Pl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6927 Totara Pl have?
Some of 6927 Totara Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 Totara Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Totara Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Totara Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6927 Totara Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6927 Totara Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6927 Totara Pl offers parking.
Does 6927 Totara Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6927 Totara Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Totara Pl have a pool?
No, 6927 Totara Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6927 Totara Pl have accessible units?
No, 6927 Totara Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Totara Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6927 Totara Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 Totara Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6927 Totara Pl has units with air conditioning.
