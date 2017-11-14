All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 9800 Mayfair St Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, CO
/
9800 Mayfair St Unit C
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

9800 Mayfair St Unit C

9800 Mayfair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9800 Mayfair Street, Meridian, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in Englewood is the perfect place to call home. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and an open concept into the living room and dining room. Keep everything fresh with practically new washer and dryer. Head upstairs and you'll find 3 cozy bedrooms and the master with a walk-in closet and private bathroom.

AVAIL 07/15/2020

10 - 13 Month Lease Term Options

Details:
3BR/2.5BA located in Englewood
Gorgeous Modern Kitchen. LIKE NEW!
Master Bedroom Includes Large Closet and Attached Bathroom
1,568 Square Feet
Stainless Steel Appliances
HUGE 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage
Walking Distance from Meridian Golf Club, Parry's Pizza, & Chase Bank!
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Patio Open to Grassy Area
Tall Ceilings

Sorry, No Pets!

Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas & Cable/Internet.
Included in Rent: Water/Sewer & Trash!

HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required in order for in-person showing*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have any available units?
9800 Mayfair St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, CO.
What amenities does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have?
Some of 9800 Mayfair St Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 Mayfair St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Mayfair St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Mayfair St Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C offers parking.
Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have a pool?
No, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 9800 Mayfair St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9800 Mayfair St Unit C has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St
Meridian, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian Apartments with Gym
Meridian Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, CO
Erie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs