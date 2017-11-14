9800 Mayfair St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in Englewood is the perfect place to call home. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and an open concept into the living room and dining room. Keep everything fresh with practically new washer and dryer. Head upstairs and you'll find 3 cozy bedrooms and the master with a walk-in closet and private bathroom.



AVAIL 07/15/2020



10 - 13 Month Lease Term Options



Details:

3BR/2.5BA located in Englewood

Gorgeous Modern Kitchen. LIKE NEW!

Master Bedroom Includes Large Closet and Attached Bathroom

1,568 Square Feet

Stainless Steel Appliances

HUGE 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage

Walking Distance from Meridian Golf Club, Parry's Pizza, & Chase Bank!

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

Patio Open to Grassy Area

Tall Ceilings



Sorry, No Pets!



Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas & Cable/Internet.

Included in Rent: Water/Sewer & Trash!



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required in order for in-person showing*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*