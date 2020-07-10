All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 9786 Mayfair St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, CO
/
9786 Mayfair St B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

9786 Mayfair St B

9786 Mayfair Street · (303) 531-5540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9786 Mayfair Street, Meridian, CO 80112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9786 Mayfair St B · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9786 Mayfair St B Available 08/01/20 Awesome Meridian town home 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Brand new 2 tone paint throughout and new carpet and new engineered hardwood floors on entire main floor. This is a beautiful town home near I-25 and Lincoln. Built in 05. On the main floor you have an open design that offers 1/2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinets and black appliances, W/D hookups and 2 car attached garage. Upstairs are all 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. No basement. Central Air. Water and sewer and trash are paid by the owner. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all inside the unit. Please drive by the complex so we know you it meets your criteria and so you can find the unit as well. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any question or showings or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to leave the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE3577797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9786 Mayfair St B have any available units?
9786 Mayfair St B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9786 Mayfair St B have?
Some of 9786 Mayfair St B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9786 Mayfair St B currently offering any rent specials?
9786 Mayfair St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9786 Mayfair St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9786 Mayfair St B is pet friendly.
Does 9786 Mayfair St B offer parking?
Yes, 9786 Mayfair St B offers parking.
Does 9786 Mayfair St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9786 Mayfair St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9786 Mayfair St B have a pool?
No, 9786 Mayfair St B does not have a pool.
Does 9786 Mayfair St B have accessible units?
No, 9786 Mayfair St B does not have accessible units.
Does 9786 Mayfair St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9786 Mayfair St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9786 Mayfair St B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9786 Mayfair St B has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9786 Mayfair St B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St
Meridian, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian Apartments with GymsMeridian Dog Friendly Apartments
Meridian Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, CO
Stonegate, COShaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COGleneagle, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity