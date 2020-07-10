Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9786 Mayfair St B Available 08/01/20 Awesome Meridian town home 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Brand new 2 tone paint throughout and new carpet and new engineered hardwood floors on entire main floor. This is a beautiful town home near I-25 and Lincoln. Built in 05. On the main floor you have an open design that offers 1/2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinets and black appliances, W/D hookups and 2 car attached garage. Upstairs are all 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. No basement. Central Air. Water and sewer and trash are paid by the owner. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all inside the unit. Please drive by the complex so we know you it meets your criteria and so you can find the unit as well. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any question or showings or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to leave the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



