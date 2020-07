Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Corner lot free standing condo (not attached to other units or buildings). 1500 square feet, 3 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Nice, clean condo with great location in Parker. No basement. Unit is very energy efficient / Tenant is responsible for all utilities - electricity, heat and AC through Xcel Energy, water - Meridian Water District, cable or satellite available at tenants expense.