Great 4 bedroom Ranch house on cul-de-sac. Spectacular views of Pikes Peak and Manitou Springs, fenced rear yard and storage shed for yard supplies. Main level has a great room with step down dining area with a bay window. Kitchen sports granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room off kitchen along the entire back of house with gas fireplace and access from Master Suite. Main level master with 3/4 bath and skylight. Lots of wall closet space with built-ins. Full bath on main level too. Lower level has three bedrooms and each room has lots of closet space as well as a storage closet in the hallway. Luxury 3/4 bath to service these three bedrooms. House has central air and heat, lawn sprinkler and basement lift pump. Privacy abounds this residence with plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy the Colorado Lifestyle.