1 bedroom apartments
64 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
42 GRAND Avenue
42 Grand Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
455 sqft
Quiet upper duplex unit with one bedroom. Newer windows, kitchen and bath, high efficiency heater, no carpet. Lovely, private, large covered porch. Electricity, water, sewer and trash pickup is included in the rent. Tenant pays for natural gas.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
740 sqft
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Skyway
12 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Pleasant Valley
14 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,121
741 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
620 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Holland Park
3 Units Available
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$805
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Indian Heights
2 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$840
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Northside
29 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
708 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
109 1/2 North Wahsatch
109 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
626 sqft
109 1/2 North Wahsatch Available 07/01/20 Downtown 1bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - Rental Terms: One year Rent: $850. Available: 06/01/2020 Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $850.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1103 North Weber Street
1103 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
400 sqft
Brand new one bedroom second floor cottage. - his is the second floor of a newly constructed building. All high ebd finish with vaulted ceilings. All utilities, trash and internet included. (RLNE4558682)
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue
719 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
438 sqft
719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue Available 07/01/20 Cute Downtown Cottage near Colorado College! - Rental Terms:1 year Rent: $800. Available: 07/01/2020 Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $800.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Skyway
1 Unit Available
935 Saturn Dr
935 Saturn Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bath condo is located at the base of Cheyenne Mountain in the very popular Skyview neighborhood. Secure condo building with pool and views of Cheyenne Mountain from the covered balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2927 W Bijou Street
2927 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
890 sqft
Charming west side cottage with an open and airy feel and front porch. High ceilings, moldings, bead board, artistic soothing color scheme, claw foot tub, fixtures and windows make this home a delight. The floors are painted wood.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
123 North Wahsatch Avenue
123 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2406 W. Kiowa St - 1
2406 West Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
550 sqft
Fall in love with this charming, one-bedroom apartment on the west side of Colorado Springs. This upstairs apartment is bright, freshly painted, and features a small sun room with French style doors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1520 Cheyenne Boulevard
1520 Cheyenne Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
859 sqft
Great place in Cheyenne Canon! Backs to Stratton Open Space! Lower level has a 1 car attached garage, laundry room with washer and dryer and an office or workout room.
