2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
357 Ruxton Avenue
357 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1007 sqft
Awesome home in Manitou Springs - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, wood fireplace and deck. Walking distance to the incline and shopping. This home is a must see. (RLNE4562895)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
824 Midland Avenue, Unit A
824 Midland Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
824 Midland Avenue, Unit A - Don't miss out on this "MUST SEE" two bedroom one bathroom duplex located in the heart of Manitou Springs. Amazing mountain town style living! This one will go quickly! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4813293)
Results within 1 mile of Manitou Springs
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Manitou Springs
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1041 sqft
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Skyway
11 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Venetian Village
9 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Skyway
2 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1815 Montura View 202
1815 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1111 sqft
Northwest Upscale Condo - Property Id: 55539 Gorgeous upscale condo on the Northwest side of the city with views of Ute Valley Park. Quick access to trails, restaurants and award winning schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd
307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
650 sqft
Cozy Ivywild Cottage with Yard! - Property Id: 294889 ***OPEN HOUSE SHOWING!! Thursday, June 11th, 1pm-5pm*** We will be mindful of social distancing and allow one family at a time to view the property inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Villages @ Bear Creek w/ NEW FLOORING - *Nestled in a well taken care of covenant, private community * * NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT * Bright living area w/
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
660 Glen Eyrie Circle
660 Glen Eyrie Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1152 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath Rancher in Pleasant Valley - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath rancher home in the Pleasant Valley area, home is all brick, home has been freshly painted, home is close to main thorough fares, schools, shopping and Garden of The Gods as
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 Giltshire Drive
1911 Giltshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
1911 Giltshire Drive Available 07/10/20 1911 Giltshire Drive - This two story condo is beautiful! It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
2368 Stepping Stones Wy
2368 Stepping Stones Way, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
West Side town home with covered parking and mountain views - Remodeled townhome with 2 bdrm and 2 baths. Covered parking. Great views on your front deck. Desirable West Side neighborhood with green spaces, mature trees and scenic mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
406 E. Kiowa Street
406 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Downtown 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Rental Terms: 1 year Rent: $1,100. Available: 06/01/19 Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,100.
