Lyons, CO
537 Park Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

537 Park Dr

537 Park Drive · (303) 776-5156
Location

537 Park Drive, Lyons, CO 80540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 537 Park Dr · Avail. Jul 7

$1,725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
537 Park Dr Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf.
Sorry, No video yet and pics were taken before new bedroom wood flooring went in.

On the river, with a grassy lawn and picnic table overlooking at the river`s edge, and big shady trees. Living room and dining area with windows facing the river. No fence between house and river.

Wood flooring in living, dining, hall and bedrooms.

About 15 minutes to Boulder, 10 minutes to Longmont, 30 minutes to Estes Park and a little more to two entrances of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Location: https://goo.gl/maps/TM1KZ7R1tt9s2kVD9
Directions: In Lyons from the "T" intersection of US36/CO66/CO7 on the west side of town: Drive south 150` beyond Broadway and turn west (right) on Service Rd "B" between the big sandstone "Meadow Park" sign and the new condos. Just past the condos, turn left to find the house, garage is on the north side of the house.

No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.

12 month lease.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
PH 303-776-5156
FX 303-776-7576
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty.net

(RLNE5849059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Park Dr have any available units?
537 Park Dr has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 537 Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
537 Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 537 Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lyons.
Does 537 Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 537 Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 537 Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Park Dr have a pool?
No, 537 Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 537 Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 537 Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
