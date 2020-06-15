Amenities

537 Park Dr Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf.

Sorry, No video yet and pics were taken before new bedroom wood flooring went in.



On the river, with a grassy lawn and picnic table overlooking at the river`s edge, and big shady trees. Living room and dining area with windows facing the river. No fence between house and river.



Wood flooring in living, dining, hall and bedrooms.



About 15 minutes to Boulder, 10 minutes to Longmont, 30 minutes to Estes Park and a little more to two entrances of Rocky Mountain National Park.



Location: https://goo.gl/maps/TM1KZ7R1tt9s2kVD9

Directions: In Lyons from the "T" intersection of US36/CO66/CO7 on the west side of town: Drive south 150` beyond Broadway and turn west (right) on Service Rd "B" between the big sandstone "Meadow Park" sign and the new condos. Just past the condos, turn left to find the house, garage is on the north side of the house.



No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.



12 month lease.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

PH 303-776-5156

FX 303-776-7576

rent@alertrealty.net

www.alertrealty.net



