Lyons, CO
203 Welch Drive
Last updated July 15 2020

203 Welch Drive

203 Welch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Welch Drive, Lyons, CO 80540

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
203 Welch Drive Available 09/01/20 Updated 4BED/3.5 BATH Family Home in Lyons Valley Park - Available September 1st! - Great family home in desirable Lyons Valley Park! Updates throughout to include new interior paint, granite/stainless in the kitchen, new flooring throughout (laminate on the main floor and carpet both upstairs and downstairs).
Open floorplan makes it great for entertaining. Large windows make this home light and airy. The fenced backyard features drought-tolerant landscaping with a great patio and pergola. This home provides easy access to many destinations including Downtown Lyons which is a short walk/bike ride away and central to Boulder and Longmont which are a surprisingly quick 20 minutes by car. School district is St. Vrain Valley. Let this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lyons be yours today!
Pets negotiable with deposit.

Contact Fox Property Mgmt. at 720.583.4369 for more information.

**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

(RLNE4177143)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 203 Welch Drive have any available units?
203 Welch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lyons, CO.
What amenities does 203 Welch Drive have?
Some of 203 Welch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Welch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Welch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Welch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Welch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Welch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Welch Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Welch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Welch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Welch Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Welch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Welch Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Welch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Welch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Welch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Welch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Welch Drive has units with air conditioning.
