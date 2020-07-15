Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

203 Welch Drive Available 09/01/20 Updated 4BED/3.5 BATH Family Home in Lyons Valley Park - Available September 1st! - Great family home in desirable Lyons Valley Park! Updates throughout to include new interior paint, granite/stainless in the kitchen, new flooring throughout (laminate on the main floor and carpet both upstairs and downstairs).

Open floorplan makes it great for entertaining. Large windows make this home light and airy. The fenced backyard features drought-tolerant landscaping with a great patio and pergola. This home provides easy access to many destinations including Downtown Lyons which is a short walk/bike ride away and central to Boulder and Longmont which are a surprisingly quick 20 minutes by car. School district is St. Vrain Valley. Let this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lyons be yours today!

Pets negotiable with deposit.



Contact Fox Property Mgmt. at 720.583.4369 for more information.



**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



(RLNE4177143)