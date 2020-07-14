All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like IMT at RidgeGate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
IMT at RidgeGate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:31 PM

IMT at RidgeGate

9980 Trainstation Circle · (303) 900-7242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL Receive a waived application admin fee when you move into any floorplan. *Restrictions apply; offer subject to change at any time.
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01314 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit 01222 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT at RidgeGate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
guest parking
pool table
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** At IMT at RidgeGate you'll enjoy spacious interiors, a chic design, and breathtaking mountain views. We are ideally located within Lone Tree with convenient access to the I-25, Lincoln Avenue, Park Meadows Boulevard and Sky Ridge Avenue. Just east of the new Charles Schwab Campus, north of Sky Ridge Medical Center, and west of the future RTD Sky Ridge lines, IMT at RidgeGate is a commuter's dream.

IMT at RidgeGate offers an oasis to the city life with luxury interior finishes. Our studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans will feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer, and up to 15-foot ceilings. IMT at RidgeGate also offers common area amenities including a fitness center, a yoga/pilates room, a conference room and an outdoor patio with amazing views of the Front Range. The large courtyard includes a resort-style pool with custom water features, poolside cabanas, a large spa and a covered, fully-equipped outdoor kitchen. With a central location surrounded by natural beauty and an abundance of features and amenities, you'll be proud to call IMT at RidgeGate home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per adult applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $25 Pet Rent 2 Pets: $35 Pet Rent
restrictions: no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT at RidgeGate have any available units?
IMT at RidgeGate has 3 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT at RidgeGate have?
Some of IMT at RidgeGate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT at RidgeGate currently offering any rent specials?
IMT at RidgeGate is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL Receive a waived application admin fee when you move into any floorplan. *Restrictions apply; offer subject to change at any time.
Is IMT at RidgeGate pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT at RidgeGate is pet friendly.
Does IMT at RidgeGate offer parking?
Yes, IMT at RidgeGate offers parking.
Does IMT at RidgeGate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT at RidgeGate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT at RidgeGate have a pool?
Yes, IMT at RidgeGate has a pool.
Does IMT at RidgeGate have accessible units?
No, IMT at RidgeGate does not have accessible units.
Does IMT at RidgeGate have units with dishwashers?
No, IMT at RidgeGate does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for IMT at RidgeGate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments under $1,600Lone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity