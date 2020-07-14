Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room courtyard gym pool hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse guest parking pool table

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** At IMT at RidgeGate you'll enjoy spacious interiors, a chic design, and breathtaking mountain views. We are ideally located within Lone Tree with convenient access to the I-25, Lincoln Avenue, Park Meadows Boulevard and Sky Ridge Avenue. Just east of the new Charles Schwab Campus, north of Sky Ridge Medical Center, and west of the future RTD Sky Ridge lines, IMT at RidgeGate is a commuter's dream.



IMT at RidgeGate offers an oasis to the city life with luxury interior finishes. Our studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans will feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer, and up to 15-foot ceilings. IMT at RidgeGate also offers common area amenities including a fitness center, a yoga/pilates room, a conference room and an outdoor patio with amazing views of the Front Range. The large courtyard includes a resort-style pool with custom water features, poolside cabanas, a large spa and a covered, fully-equipped outdoor kitchen. With a central location surrounded by natural beauty and an abundance of features and amenities, you'll be proud to call IMT at RidgeGate home.