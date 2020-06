Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Lone Tree in the Carriage Club Estates with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, master suite on main floor with jetted tub, fenced yard (cedar rail fence), air conditioning, shed in backyard, storage. Douglas County Schools. Close to parks, Sky Ridge Hospital, walking trails, Lone Tree Rec Center. 5 minutes to DTC, 30 minutes to DIA and 30 minutes to downtown Denver. Call Eddie with FRBO at 303-688-5799 to view this property.